YouTube Aims For Original Programming In Japan And India With Other Markets

YouTube is generating original programming and other scripted series for international markets comprising Germany, France, Mexico, Japan, and India to try to attract new users to its paid subscription service, claimed a senior official of the firm to the media in an interview this week.

The programming will arrive in the form of various genres such as reality series, music documentaries, scripted series, and talk shows, claimed global head of original programming at YouTube, Susanne Daniels, to the media in a statement. It will be dubbed or subtitled for other markets and made in local languages.

Some of the programming will be shown on YouTube Premium. It is the monthly subscription service previously dubbed as YouTube Red. Other material will be obtainable on free service by YouTube with advertising. “We are aiming at markets where we think we have a marvelous upside in possible users,” Daniels claimed.

YouTube already has issued a few original shows in South Korea. In addition, it has launched one show in India, which is based on cricket. “Dubbed as ‘UnCricket,’ the show has performed further than expectations,” Daniels claimed. Daniels also claimed that a reality show starring Big Bang (the South Korean pop band) had augmented subscriptions and that 50% of the new users originated outside of Korea.

More data about the new worldwide slate will be rolled out in the weeks to come, she claimed. YouTube will be vying with firms comprising Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc that are spending in domestic language programming for online users all over the world.

On a related note, more than 1.9 Billion consumers are signing-in on Google-controlled YouTube every month and on average consumer now watch more than 180 Million Hours of YouTube every day on TV screens, claimed Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, to the media in an interview.