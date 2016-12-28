Would you try Daniel Craig’s odd hangover cure?

With New Year’s Eve coming up, it’s fair to say more than a few of us will suffering from a hangover in a few days. After, James Bond star Daniel Craig claims that he has the answer.

James Bond is well known for his love of a drink – specifically, a Martini: shaken, not stirred. And, actor Mr Craig has confirmed he does not mind the odd tipple or two either. In an interview, he said that he loved pubs and finding new places to drink and socialise.

He also said that Mexico City was one of the favourite places he had been to, but that you could “get into an awful lot of trouble there”. When asked whether he meant tequila, he said you could get anything you wanted in Mexico City.

Hangover cure?

However, he does have a cure for any excesses. Taking a leaf out of fellow actor Mark Wahlberg’s book, the 007 actor said he takes something called Pedialyte. He added: “It’s basically a diuretic; you give it to kids who are dehydrated. If you wake up in the morning and you’ve got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot… you can carry on drinking!” He said the cure was the “difference between life and death”.

The company has now decided to take advantage of celebrity endorsement and push ahead with a social media campaign, in which it urges revellers to “See the Lyte”. It it introducing flavoured sachets for people to keep ready for a hangover. It’s latest slogan is: “When last night’s party threatens to ruin today, those in the know reach for Pedialyte.”

According to a survey, an increasing number of adults is using Pedialyte. Rather than it simply being used for poorly children, the medication is being picked up by adults keen to get rid of the effects of the night before.