Woman’s thumbs up as she escaped jail for mowing down her ex boyfriend with a car – leaving him with brain damage

A 20 year old mother who left her former lover with brain damage after ploughing into him in a car while drink driving – even though she had not even passed her test – has avoided a prison term.

Katie Lomas, of Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, was seen giving photographers the thumbs up after leaving court today. She had borrowed a friends car to mow down 22 year old Dean Heaney during what was described as a “jousting” game at 4am in the morning.

Mr Heaney had only just got out of the car after a night out when she ploughed into him at speeds of up to 40mph. Lomas and Mr Heaney have a child together, but had broken up a few weeks before the indicent.

After being knocked down by the Renault Captur, he was left fighting for his life, with brain damage, a punctured lung, fractured ribs and ligament damage. He has not been able to return to work since. Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester was told that she stopped the car after running him down, before asking: “What have I done?”.

Drink driving

Tests showed that she was over the legal drink drive limit. Originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and having no license or insurance.

However, despite admitting all of that, she was given a suspended jail term after a judge said she did not want to ruin the life of her son, who is four. Lomas was seen laughing with a friend and giving the thumbs up sign after leaving court.

The incident took place at the end of January last year after Lomas and Mr Heaney had broken up. He had been out with his new girlfriend. Defending, Steven Sullivan said she was previously of good character had had been “quite clearly immature” when she committed the offences.