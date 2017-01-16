Woman who Rescued Nigerian Child Ranked Most Inspiring Person of the Year

As published in Ooom Magazine, Anja Ringgren Loven, the woman who famously rescued a 2-year-old Nigerian child who had been cast out of his own community for the superstitious belief that he was a “witch-boy”, has been ranked as the most inspiring person of the year.

Anja Ringgren Loven has been ranked the most inspiring person of the year, beating people such as Pope Francis, Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama in the list of the top 100 inspiring individuals that was published in the German Ooom Magazine.

Why was she Chosen As Most Inspiring Person?

Loven had famously rescued and adopted a 2-year-old Nigerian boy, Hope, last February, who was cast out of his community and left without food or water due to their superstitious belief that he was a “witch-boy.”

He was forced to live on the streets, where he had caught many illnesses, including worms.

A photo of Loven giving the 2-year-old some water had widely circulated around the internet and gained a huge positive response from people all over the world.

This helped highlight her work in Nigeria helping orphan children.

Today, Loven recalled the memory, saying: “He was the size of a little baby, my whole body froze. I became a mother myself 20 months ago and I was thinking of my own son when I saw the boy. For me it was clear at that moment that I would fight with all my strength for him to survive.”

What did the Magazine Say About her?

“Anja Ringgren Lovén is a beacon of hope and the most inspiring person of the year 2016,” said Georg Kindel, OOOM’s editor-in-chief, who led the jury that chose the list.

“When she saw the starving child, she acted like a human being and became an inspiration for millions. Her sustained efforts to help the abandoned children of Nigeria gives us hope and encourages us to follow suit.”