Woman and her boyfriend charged with killing daughter in twisted “rape-murder fantasy”

A mother whose teenage daughter’s body was discovered in woods has been charged, along with her boyfriend, of killing the girl because of a sick fantasy. Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan are alleged to have committed criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutor Attorney Matthew Weintraub said that the days and hours leading up to 14 year old Grace Packers death must have been the most horrible and traumatic anyone could ever endure.

Tragic Grace, who was the adopted daugher of Ms Packer, is believed to have been forced up into the attic of a home rented by the couple. She was beaten up and then raped by Sullivan while her mother looked on, according to court documents. The terrified girl was then poisoned, tied up and gagged and left to die.

Still alive

However, when the pair came back a number of hours later, they found that the teenager was still alive. At that point, Sullivan choked the girl. They then packed her corpse with cat litter in a bid to disguise any smell and left it in the attic. Spooked by a visit by the police, they are accused of dismembering her body and leaving it in woodland.

Her torso was discovered by two hunters in a Luzerne County park. That sparked a police search and dog handlers found her legs and arms close by. Both Packer and Sullivan have now been charged with her murder and associated charges. They are yet to enter any pleas and have been remanded in custody.

According to reports, Sullivan exclaimed that he was sorry for what he had done as he was taken into court. According to officials, Grace leaves behind a younger brother, 12, who was also adopted by Packer. It is understood that Sullivan and Packer tried to overdose on prescription medicine following the murder. However, they were discovered by a woman who lived at the same address.