Will they have a joint funeral? Family of actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds considering joint send off after they die a day apart

The heartbroken family of actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are understood to be considering a joint funeral after the mother and daughter died within a day of each other.

Star Wars actress Ms Fisher, 60, died four days after suffering a massive heart attack on Christmas Eve, onboard a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her mother Ms Reynolds, best known for starring in Singin’ in the Rain, died yesterday, just a day after her daughter. The 84 year old is believed to have suffered a stroke while discussing funeral arrangements for her daughter, with her son Todd Fisher.

Mr Fisher and his niece Billie Lourd are now considering funeral plans for both women. Mr Fisher had already revealed that Ms Reynolds was very specific about her own funeral, having bought a family plot where she wished to be buried.

Rushed to hospital

Ms Reynolds was bluelighted to Cedars Sina hospital where she died yesterday evening. Mr Fisher, 58, said her death was “very peaceful and quiet”. He said that she appeared not to be in any pain. Just before she suffered a stroke, she is understood to have said that she wanted to “be with Carrie”.

Ms Lourd, who was Ms Fisher’s only daughter, will have a big say in funeral arrangements. Mr Fisher said that she will get “whatever she wants”. Mr Fisher said that the family had been left absolutely heart broken by the two deaths.

About 15 minutes before Ms Reynold’s suffered a stroke, Ms Lourd was spotted coming out of her home with suitcases, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Twilight star Taylor Lautnor. That led to speculation that she was planning to temporarily move in with Mr Lautnor, or with relatives while she comes to terms with the loss of her mother, and now her grandmother.