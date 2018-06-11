Why You Should Exercise Your Legs

If you are only working out your upper body, then you are making a big mistake. In many cases, people skip their legs during workouts because these parts are less noticeable than the core, back and chest. It’s important to remember, however, that your lower body also has crucial muscles that should be exercised.

Working on your lower body muscles will reward you with toned calf muscles, firm glutes and equally strong quads. Additionally, you will have a proper muscle balance , therefore eradicating any stability issues or risk of injury .

Experienced bodybuilders and weightlifters attest to the fact that leg exercises are the toughest of them all. Such exercises are not only mentally draining but can also leave you sore for several days. However, this should not be an excuse for you to neglect or skip your leg exercises .

It is vital to ensure that you eat a healthy and well-balanced diet to complement your training drills.

Here are some reasons why you should work out your legs.

Cut Down Injury Risk

Your legs are vital to supporting your entire body weight when you are moving. As such, legs may, over time, weaken from the pressure of your body mass. Workouts such as squats and lunges improve the strength of your knees, boosting your overall stability.

Burn Extra Calories

Even if shedding excess weight is not your main priority, leg workouts are a guaranteed way of ensuring that you get the most out of your training session. According to fitness gurus, working out major muscle groups through compound moves such as squats or deadlifts, increases your metabolism , which in turn translates to burning more calorie.

Makes You Quicker and Builds Your Endurance

One thing most people don’t know is that strength workouts can make you a better and faster athlete. Exercises such as lunges and deadlifts strengthen your calves and glutes, giving you that extra kick when sprinting. According to a particular study , cyclists who exercised their legs retained that extra strength to dash through the final lap.

Gets Rid of Back Pain

Nowadays, most people have adopted a sedentary lifestyle, which naturally has adverse side effects on their general body health. If you spend more than half your day desk-bound, there is a higher chance you will suffer from lower back due to weak and tight hamstrings.

Leg Workouts Will Speed Up Muscle Growth.

Working out the lower half of your body boosts testosterone production, a hormone responsible for muscle growth. Other than promoting muscle growth, this chemical is responsible for higher confidence and energy levels.

Better Aesthetics

Picture of guys on the internet who have unbalanced bodies are generally accepted as unappealing . Nobody wants to be that guy with a bulging chest and toned biceps but with zero leg muscle. Other than being the center of much ridicule , failing to work out your legs has the potential to discourage you from further work outs .