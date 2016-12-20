Why Nigel Farage is embroiled in a spat with Jo Cox’s widower

Donald Trump ally Nigel Farage has become involved in a bitter dispute with the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox. Interim UKIP leader Mr Farage blamed the lorry attack in Berlin on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policies.

Mr Farage, the only politician to have met with Mr Trump at Trump Towers in New York, described the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin as “terrible news… but no suprise.”

He said terrible events such as this latest attack, in which a lorry was used as a weapon, killing 12 people and maiming many more, would be Ms Merkel’s legacy. He even went as far as saying that Ms Merkel’s open borders policy was the worst decision made by any European politician since Adolf Hitler.

However, Brendan Cox, husband of Jo Cox, who was killed by an extremist as she arrived for a surgery with constituents, said: “Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That’s a slippery slope Nigel.”

Responded

Mr Farage immediately hit back. While the polician said what had happened to his wife was terrible, that given some of the organisations he supports, he could not simply sit back without making a comment.

He claimed that Mr Cox was a support of such organisations as Hope Not Hate, who, he added “masquerade as being lovely and peaceful but actually pursue violent and very undemocratic means.”

Mr Farage added: ‘It’s a terrible thing what happened to his family, with the murder of his wife, but he continues to be active in the political arena and as I say, given some of the organisations that he supports, I can’t just stand here and say I’m not going to respond.”

The Hope Not Hate campaign has now threatened Mr Farage with legal action, while Labour MP Chris Bryant said: “The sheer nastiness of Mr Farage sometimes takes my breath away.”