White University Student Sole Suspect in Quebec Mosque Attack

A white university student named Alexandre Bissonnette has been named as the only suspect in the Quebec Mosque massacre.

He is suspected of killing six people at the mosque and critically injuring five others on Sunday night during evening prayers.

Bissonnette, 27, was arrested alongside Mohamed el Khadir, a Morrocan – Canadian. The latter was released without charge according to Sûreté du Québec police.

According to The Daily Mail newspaper, police were treating Bissonnette as a “lone wolf.” He will appear in court either on Monday or Tuesday. Other students have described him as a pro-Trump loner, but a timid man who was not capable of carrying out violence on this scale.

One student said of him, ‘Based on the conversations that I had with him during the American presidential campaign, it’s true he is pro-Trump. “(Bissonnette)had never demonstrated a violent side but that he didn’t ‘fit in’ among peers. Yes, he was conservative in the political sense but despite the profound differences between us, he never showed or suggested that political violence or terrorism was something he was capable of. He didn’t fit in well at university.” The student asked not to be named.

He lives in the affluent area of Cap Rouge, and is studying anthropology and political science.

Six Dead

Six people were killed during the Sunday night massacre and five others critically wounded. Twelve other people suffered wounds. Thirty-nine people managed to escape the attack. One of the dead was a halal butcher, another the mosque’s concierge, a government IT worker, and one victim were a professor from the university attended by Bissonnette.

The victims were aged between 39 and 60.

El Khadir was picked up by police soon afterwards and Bissonnette fled in his car. He phoned 911 from Ile d’Orleans around twenty minutes later. Police found two rifles and an AK-47.