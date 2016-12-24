We’re all praying for her says Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s daughter

Carrie Fisher’s frantic daughter has dashed to her hospital bedside after the Star Wars legend suffered a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. The actress had a massive heart attack just 15 minutes before touchdown, and is now understood to be fighting for her life in an intensive care ward.

The pilot made a distress call on his descent, saying that Ms Fisher, 60, needed urgent medical attention as she was being kept alive by fellow passengers giving her CPR. She is believed to have stopped breathing for around 10 minutes.

Her daughter Billie Lourd, 24, has been spotted taking Ms Fisher’s dog Gary to the UCLA Medical Center. Meanwhile, the actress’ brother Todd Fisher has said there is neither good nor bad news to report just yet. Ms Fisher is said to be breathing through the aid of a ventilator.

Control tower

As he was coming down to land in Los Angeles, the United airlines pilot spoke to the control tower to say that he had an unresponsive passenger on board who would need to be bluelighted to hospital. He did not say who that passenger was.

The pilot says that there are nurses assisting the unreponsive passenger. He tells air traffic control that they would have her seated within two minutes and would be on the ground within five minutes. One of the passengers who came to Ms Fisher’s aid is believed to be a nurse who heppened to be onboard. Paramedics were waiting for the flight and took her straight to hospital.

Ms Fisher had been in London as part of a publicity tour for her memoirs, The Princess Diarist. Best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, she revealed in her book that she and co-star Harrison Ford had a three month long affair while filming, when she was 19 and he was 33.