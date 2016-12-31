We won’t have a concert in memory of mum, say Prince William and Prince Harry

There has been much speculation about how the death of Princess Diana, dubbed the People’s Princess following her passing in 1997, will be marked in the 20th anniversary year.

However, while Prince William and Prince Harry are understood to be determined to lead tributes to their late mum, they are believed to have ruled out holding a concert or a major event. They may, however, still hold a memorial service. While the brothers held a concert to mark the anniversary of ten years since Princess Diana’s death, they say there will not be a similar event this time around.

Instead, they want the focus to very much be on the charitable work that the princess did, including in helping to fight and raise awareness of HIV and Aids. According to a royal source, the two princes do not want what it done to be a Royal Family event. Instead, they feel they should be the ones leading the tributes, and this sentiment has the blessing of their father, Prince Charles. While no firm plans will be drafted until the New Year, both Prince William and Prince Harry, who live in her former home at Kensington Palace, are in agreement that they do not want a large public event.

Grandchildren

Princess Diana died in Paris on August 31, 1997 when she was just 36. That is just two years old than Prince William is now. While both princes understand that it is a significant anniversary for people around the world who were touched by Princess Diana during her life, they are keen that it is a personal occasion for them, as her sons.

Sources close to the princes say they are deeply sad that their mother has now been out of their lives for longer than she was in them. Prince William in particularly is upset that she is not around to meet her grandchildren. Meanwhile, Prince Harry who set up an HIV/Aids charity Sentebale in Princess Diana’s memory, said he still had a lot of buried emotion.