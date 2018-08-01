UW Study: Unregulated Food Additives Can Impact Children’s Growth

The University of Washington is urging to FDA to look into around 1000 food additives materials, which is usually considered as safe, as well as to upgrade the process of food regulatory.

The idea was also got the backing of American Academy of Pediatrics, urging the house to ask the FDA to conduct a review of the additives for the safety.

Medicine pediatrician& co-author, Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, University of Washington, said, “The existing regulatory process is not following enough practice which assures the children’s health from chemicals.”

As said by Dr. Sathyanarayana, “The FDA has to allow more than 10K additives to be utilized in manipulating the taste and appearance of the food, a lot of which were introduced in the 1950s. But, among these, around 1,000 of chemicals are found to create an interfering outcome in children’s development and growth.’

As per the UW study finding, here are some additives which need to be reviewed

Artificial color: These are most common in food products. These might be having a relationship with the ADHD symptoms. Research shows that the children who omitted artificial food products with artificial color had fewer ADHD symptoms.

Nitrates/nitrites: This chemical is used to enhance color and preserve the food, specifically in processed food products (meats). This chemical can influence the production of thyroid hormone and influence the flow of oxygen in the blood. It is also associated with the nervous system and gastrointestinal cancers.

Some of the other chemicals mentioned to be reviewed are Bisphenols (BPA), Perfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFCs), Phthalates, Perchlorate and more.

Sathyanarayana said, “The FDA is in very difficult position.” The organization has the authority to gather data on the existing chemicals that have been introduced for approved utilization, but they are not authorized to gather data on those chemicals that belong to the category of generally recognized as safe.”