University of California Workers Plan Five-Day Strike Against Wages

After failing to reach agreements with the university on wages, skilled trade workers will be striking for five days at UCLA, lasting from Friday to Tuesday.

The union representing the workers is Teamsters Local 2010. They had also held a 24-hour strike on November 16th.

UCLA spokesperson Rebecca Kendall ensures there will be no interruptions on campus and the UCLA health facilities will remain available during the strike.

Negotiations

The contract negotiations started in August. They’ve found common ground on most of the issues. The only remaining issue is the wage increase for the workers.

The wages proposed by the team is a 17.39 percent wage increase and a 20.39 percent lump-sum of the annual salary payment, effective immediately after the contract is signed. It also demands a 5 percent raise in 2017 and a 4 percent raise in 2018.

UCLA’s response to this is: “This proposal is unsustainable and misaligned with salary increases offered to other represented and non-represented employees.”

Administrative and clerical workers will be joining the five-day strike in solidarity with their wage demands. Clerical workers have also been negotiating for a contract since last April. In the university’s most recent proposal for clerical workers, a 12 to 18 percent increase is offered over the next five years.

Remarks

“We believe our proposals fairly recognize the skills and contributions of our clerical staff,” UC officials said in a statement. “We urge Teamsters leadership to finalize a new contract without further delay.”

Teamsters rejected the offer on the grounds that the increase does not comply with the increases in cost of living in the next five years.

Teamsters have also said that workers’ wages have dropped 24 percent over the last 18 years, leading to food insecurity. According to an Occidental College survey, 70 percent of Teamsters workers struggle getting enough food.