Uber Driver Rescues 16 Year Old Human Trafficking Victim

Uber driver Keith Avila has been regarded as a hero for leading the police to what turned out to be a 16 year old teen in the back of his car a victim of sex-trafficking.

Avila had picked up two females and the 16 year old girl upon their Uber request to go to a hotel situated at Elk Grove, California.

As Avila drove to the destination, he had overheard the two older women in the back give sexual advice to the 16 year old, which led him to contacting 911 as soon as he had dropped them off.

The two older women were identified as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westly, 31.

Uber Hero

Although the call from Avila had indeed greatly helped the police in catching the pimps, they still had not made it in time unfortunately to catch up with the 16 year old girl before she had sex with the 20 year man named John who had an ‘appointment’ with her.

However, Avila’s tip off had still led to the arrest of the man known as Disney Vang, on charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor. Meanwhile, both westly and Pettway had received charges for pimping and pandering.

Avila’s Story

Avila has apparently only served as an Uber driver for just a month, and as he described all the suspicious factors in the entire ride, he mentioned a few points such as the rather short shirt the 16 year old girl had been wearing, thinking why would a girl that young need to wear such an outfit.

Avila went on to say that the teenage girl was also wearing an extremely short skirt that bared all her legs, and then the final give away to the matter was in Pettway and Westly supplying loads of tips and other suggestions to the young girl regarding sex.