U.S States and Cities Come out Fighting for Climate Change Science

Several U.S states and cities are ready to fight for climate change science, fearing that President Trump will cut spending in relation to fighting climate change.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has already declared that they are ready to take fairly radical steps to ensure the science continues.

He said, “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite. We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers, and we’re ready to fight.”

The governor was referring to shutting down NASA’s funding of climate research.

Over recent years America has seen climate change measures sweep the nation. With the election of Donald Trump, a climate change denier, states and cities have galvanised as have state legislators, activists, and mayors to pushing the climate change agenda as much as they can.

Measures such as implementing more wind and solar power, blocking coal exports, and putting more electric vehicles on the road are all part of their plans.

Director of Environment New York, Heather Leibowitz said, “States have always led the way in regards to creating significant U.S action on climate change. The Trump victory will make state climate change efforts even more important.”

Major Cities Step up the fight for Climate Change

Eric Garcetti mayor of Los Angeles stepped up his commitment to fight climate change as has his counterpart in California. This has pleased many who work in environmental protection organisations such as Michelle Kinman, clean energy advocate at Environment California.

She said, “I’m encouraged that California leaders have all made clear statements that California will continue to set the bar high and lead the way.”

Electric Cars to Increase

In California Brown has signed a law to cut state greenhouse gasses by 40% by 2030. This will include making half of the state’s power come from renewable searches and putting one million electric cars on the road by 2023.

Although Trump is not a man of climate change even his most ardent supporters agree with the science. This gives hope to the people of America.