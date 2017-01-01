Trump Says Putin Is “Very Smart”

President-elect Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged ‘very smart’ move in not retaliating against the US after they had expelled 35 Russian diplomats, as one form of revenge for the alleged cyber hackings the Russians had conducted during the US elections.

Putin has stated that they will not retaliate further at the moment, as the policies that will be set in place by Mr. Trump’s administration must be seen first.

Although Putin claims that Russia has every justification to retaliate and rightfully so against the recent move by the United States, he refuses to lower himself to what he referred to as “irresponsible diplomacy.”

Time Will Tell

Putin has announced that no retaliatory responses will be initiated by their behalf, and that the Trump administration’s policies might seek to be in the interest of Russia, which would hopefully lead to the normalization of Russia-US relations.

Despite the Obama administration expelling the 35 Russian diplomats as they had been accused of discussing intelligence related activities that would harm the US, Putin has openly and cordially invited all children of US diplomats to attend the New Year’s Eve festivities that will take place at the Kremlin.

U.S. Revenge

Russia and Putin alike have received numerous accusations of fiddling and disrupting the US elections in November, in an alleged attempt to get Donald Trump on top. Russia has denied such accusations and involvement of any cyber hacking.

The outgoing Obama administration however has imposed newer sanctions on Russia for this matter, expelling 35 Russian diplomats, and the sanctions had mainly been imposed against the Russian GRU and FSB intelligence services, along with any company that is affiliated with them as well.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, condemned these acts by the U.S. and responded by saying that the administration that has been situated within the White House the past 8 years are indeed a “group of foreign policy losers, embittered and shortsighted.”