Trump is the same as every other president

From introducing Wall Street administrators in his Cabinet to keeping away from news gatherings, the president-elect is receiving a portion of a similar conduct for which he scrutinized Clinton amid their searing presidential battle. “I know the folks at Goldman Sachs,” Trump said at a South Carolina rally in February, when he was secured a furious essential fight with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “They have add up to, aggregate control over him. Much the same as they have add up to control over Hillary Clinton.”

Various previous representatives of the Wall Street bank will pay a key part in creating Trump’s financial strategy. He’s tapped Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn to lead the White House National Economic Council. Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary candidate, put in 17 years working at Goldman Sachs and Steve Bannon, Trump’s main strategist and senior advisor, began his vocation as a venture investor at the firm.

Trump is following in a long political convention, however one he disparaged on the battle field: If Cohn acknowledges the assignment, he’ll be the third Goldman official to run the NEC. “Abnormal Hillary. See, would you be able to envision an additional four years of the Clintons? Truly. It’s a great opportunity to proceed onward. Also, she’s completely controlled by Wall Street and every one of these individuals that gave her millions,” Trump said at a May rally in Lynden, Washington.

Trump has supplied his Cabinet with six top givers — much more than any late White House. “I need individuals that made a fortune. Since now they’re consulting with you, OK?” Trump said, in a December 9 discourse in Des Moines. The greatest provider? Approaching private venture executive Linda McMahon gave $7.5 million to a super PAC backing Trump, more than 33% of the cash gathered by the political activity board.

“She doesn’t do news meetings, since she can’t,” Trump said at an August rally in Ashburn, Virginia. “She’s so exploitative she doesn’t need individuals peppering her with inquiries.” Trump opened his keep going news meeting on July 27, saying: “You know, I put myself through your news gatherings regularly, not that it’s enjoyable.” He hasn’t held one since.