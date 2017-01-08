Trump aid says he Accepts U.S Intelligence on Russian Hacking

Reince Priebus, an aid to Donald Trump has said that he has accepted the U.S Intelligence view that Russia hacked the Democratic Party servers.

The cyber attacks are believed to have affected the outcome of the election.

Priebus was not clear, however, on if he accepts that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the attack.

Speaking to Fox news, he said, “He accepts the fact that this particular case was entities in Russia so that’s not the issue.”

To this point, Trump has rejected claims that Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic Party servers and their subsequent release to Wikileaks. Julian Assange, Wikileaks founder also said their source was not Russia.

The interview with Fox news was the first to say that Trump accepted the view of the U.S Intelligence community. Trump has been under pressure to accept the claims from fellow Republicans. With his inauguration less than two weeks away, he is hoping to garner support for his Cabinet picks.

U.S Intelligence agencies released a report which alleged that Russian intelligence, directed by Mr Putin, launched cyber attacks and phishing campaigns designed to discredit Hilary Clinton in favour of Donald Trump.

The report does not accuse the Russians of rigging vote machines.

Priebus also hinted that Trump may take action against Russia over the claims. Current president, Barak Obama recently expelled Russian diplomats over the hacking.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham said, “In a couple weeks, Donald Trump will be the defender of the free world and democracy. You should let everybody know in America, Republicans and Democrats, that you’re going to make Russia pay a price for trying to interfere.”

Other Republicans also do not feel a good relationship with Putin and Russia is possible.

Nonetheless, Trump seems determined to press ahead and try to make it possible, judging by his latest tweets on the subject.