The spurned boyfriend who poured concrete over ex lover’s car in Christmas Day revenge

An angry ex boyfriend tipped a bucket of cement over his former girlfriend’s car on Christmas Day, in a revenge attack. Spurned Darren Manson sent a text to his ex lover Danielle Black, warning her she had “messed with the wrong man,” before attacking her car as it stood in the driveway of her house.

However, he was seen trying to hide behind a wall in her garden after carrying out the vandalism at 5.10am on Christmas morning, as was placed under arrest shortly after the incident.

The former couple, both aged 20, had broken up after being together for a year. Danielle was still asleep, but her mother Nicola said she was woken up by a loud banging noise outside the house.

Prosecutor Samantha Brown said Nicola had gone over to the window and had seen an object being thrown at her daughter’s car, before spotting Manson running away. She then saw that there was a bucket of cement mix lying next to the vehicle, which was covered in cement.

Angry text messages

Danielle then checked her phone and found several angry messages from Manson. He tried to hide, but was arrested a short time later, spending two days in police custody before appearing in court.

The cement paste easily wiped off and there was no lasting damage to the car. Manson, an unemployed warehouse worker from Falkirk, Scotland, has pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Defending, Stan Quirk, said that the couple had just split up and that feelings were still raw. He also added that Manso had been drinking. Manson has now been released on bail while reports are prepared. He will have to go back to court on January 26 to find out what his punishment will be. A bail condition has been imposed that he must stay away from his ex girlfriend.