Tara Reid Reveals Her Father has Died

Tara Reid revealed that her father, 76-year-old Thomas Reid, has died, in a heart breaking post.

Background

Thomas Reid was a teacher at a daycare center in Wyckoff, New Jersey, with his wife Donna, 68. He had five other children alongside Tara, and 8 grandchildren.

“We are deeply saddened to say goodbye to the greatest man we knew, our father — a true legend,” Colleen told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “His Irish wisdom and love gave our family big compassionate hearts, welcoming smiles, the ability to laugh, and the courage to take the road less traveled.”

“As a gifted and philosophical storyteller, he shared his honest wisdom with many of our family and friends. As a loyal man he taught us, that life is a blessing and to enjoy the little things in life for someday you will realize they were the big things,” she continued. “Family was everything to him. He will be greatly missed by all.”

The News

Tara revealed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post:

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” she wrote, captioning shot of the two of them embracing.

“He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” the actress continued. “He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard.”

“My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!”

Tara has received a breakthrough in her career when she starred in 1999’s American Pie. She had since taken on roles on the big and small screen, including 2011’s Josie and the Pussycats and appearing on Scrubs in three seasons.