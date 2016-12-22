Stella and The Railway Child Actress Deddie Davies dies at 78

Deddie Davies, the Welsh actress best known for her roles as Marj in Sky1’s comedy-drama Stella, and Mrs Perks in The Railway Children, has reportedly died at the age of 78.

Deddie was born in Bridgend, Wales, and trained to be an actress at RADA. She has been on TV throughout the 1970s, in shows such as Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em, Grange Hill, The Bill, Doctors and Whitechapel.

In May 2007, she also had musical success as she performed with the pop group The Zimmers. They covered the song “My Generation”, which expressed the struggles of the elderly.

However, the actress was mostly known for her role as Marj Brennig in the British TV comedy Stella.

Ruth Jones, another actress and co-creator of Stella, described Davies as a “spectacularly spirited” actress. “Davies loved working on Stella. She said it kept her going and she was massively loved by all the cast and crew.”

“She was one of those rare people who didn’t possess a grain of self pity and whose company always brightened your day. A highly intelligent, joyful, talented and spectacularly spirited woman who was an inspiration to us all. She absolutely live life to the full.”

“God bless you Deddie. You’ll be unspeakably missed.”

Friends and Co-Stars

Other Stella co-stars also took to twitter to pay tributes to Deddie:

Tony Gardner: “Terribly saddened to hear Deddie Davies has died. She was a truly wonderful person. Honoured to meet her on #Stella last year.”

Karen Paullada: “Sad times in this happy Christmas period RIP lovely Deddie Davies #Marge Stella”

According to Davies’ agents, Davies had been working with charities for the elderly, “going undercover” to reveal hidden issues in nursing homes.

“She was extremely professional, but she was extraordinarily fun and joyous to be around. She saw the best in everyone. She wasn’t just an actress but an activist – she really cared about it.”