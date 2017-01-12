Six Children Die in Baltimore House Fire

Six bodies have been recovered by firefighters at a Baltimore house fire. All were children.

It is believed a fire broke out on Thursday night. Firefighters were called to the three-story house which by that time was engulfed in flame.

Katie Malone, the children’s mother managed to escape the fire with three of her children. The father of the children was at work at the time of the fire.

The ages of the dead children are two boys aged 9 months, and 2 years, twin girls aged 3, and two girls aged 10 and 11.

The mother and her four and five year old sons were hospitalized in a critical condition, while her daughter, 8, was in hospital but in a better condition. She could be released from hospital later today.

Amber Miller from WBFF tweeted, “BREAKING: 2 alarm fire, NE Balt. 4 in hospital, 3 critical condition. 6 children possibly still in home. Stay with @FOXBaltimore for updates”

Firefighters doused the house with water for hours.

One witness Michael Johnson, 55, said, “Fire was coming out of every window, and as they sprayed it, it seemed like the fire was fighting back or something. It just kept coming and coming and coming. Fire was actually coming out of the sides of the house. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.

“It was just so intense. I didn’t think anyone would be able to survive it at all.”

The father of the children confirmed that all nine were his and his wife’s Katie Malone.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators have not been able to enter the building. Currently, they are waiting for the arrival of heavy equipment to help them deal with debris. The second and third floors of the building have collapsed and although the blaze is contained it is not under control at this time.