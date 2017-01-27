Scientists Set to Launch Their Own March Within Washington

As soon as U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in last Friday, a series of protests were launched, most famously the Women’s March which consisted of more than one million participants.

During these events, someone post on Reddit that there ought to be a march launched in Washington by scientists.

Several others joined in on this matter after the website of the White House had removed all contents regarding the matter of climate change as well as policies concerning energy.

One such user stated “I’m a Physics major, and he’s a Biology professor. If this gets organized, we will march!”

A New March Is Born

Within no time and on the same day, a Facebook group was then created in dedication to this cause.

After wards a Twitter handle along with a website was also created to further support in this matter.

The Facebook group is said now to hold approximately over 160,000 members at the moment.

One of the co-organizers for the march, Caroline Weinberg, a scientist herself, stated that the majority of such causes such as these usually sprout up through Twitter.

Weinberg added that a handful of people had brought up the idea in order for a march of scientists to take place in Washington.

No Alternative Facts

The organizers of the march have stated that they intend to tackle matters such as the government’s funding towards scientists, climate change as well as evolution, and other matters.

The website for the event states that “there are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives.”

The statement then adds that due to human actions and decisions, the planet is warming up at a rapid rate.

It goes on by saying if the government of the United States dismisses such facts and completely turns a blind eye to science, then the world will be threatened and is in danger.