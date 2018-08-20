Scientists Developed A Way To Artificially Gather CO2 From Atmosphere

Scientists have come up with a way that helps them to quickly develop a mineral magnesite that can be used as storage for hazardous CO2 gases from the atmosphere for a long time.

Magnesite mineral is developed at the slow rate in nature, which is exposing the minerals to deal with the issues due to atmospheric CO2. However, scientists have come up with a procedure of increasing the pace of magnesite development and creating an opportunity in a more economical way to deal with the issue like the change in climate.

If we consider a natural process, then the formation of Magnesite takes hundreds or thousands of year, and with the efforts of scientist, the process has reduced to just 72 days. Scientists elaborated that the user of polystyrene microspheres is proving the solution, as it is serving as a catalyst that leads in the relatively quick development of material. Scientists as well shared that the microspheres could be reusable, which reduces the overall cost of developing magnesite.

As per the Phys, the research findings were shared at the Goldschmidt conference in Boston, recently. The process of fast development of magnesite is considered as an experimental process at this point of time. If this can be achieved the primary advantage and application of the material is to scale up to an industrial level in which it will be the most effective way of efficient CO2 sequestration.

There is an extensive page on the US Geological Survey describing about the carbon sequestration that is a process which can be performed artificially or naturally. Researchers in all over the world are working on finding the effective and efficient artificial ways to grasp the CO2, which is actually a hazardous greenhouse gas, and captured it for a very long time. Vegetation, soil, water bodies are some of the places where an individual can be the real-world examples of Carbon sequestration.