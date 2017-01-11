Robbie Williams’ Management Team under Fire over Ticket Prices

Robbie Williams’ management team is under fire tonight after it transpired they had put ‘platinum’ tickets on to websites ahead of normal priced ones.

An investigation into the ticket pricing by the BBC, shows that tickets for his Heavy Entertainment Tour 2017 cost £65 more on a resale site.

It has been claimed that ‘platinum’ tickets from GetMeln.com are being sold by his management company Ie:Music. They directly take the extra profit it is claimed.

On Ticketmaster, tickets for the July gig in Manchester were being sold for £95. Seats adjacent to these ones, labelled as ‘platinum seats’ on GetMeln were being sold at £160.

Ticketmaster owns both companies and it has said that it sets prices in “consultation with our clients, the event organisers.”

It states on GetMeln.com, the expensive ‘platinum’ ticket comes directly from the event organiser which is Robbie William’s management company.

The tactic is somewhat surprising as Ie:Music last year signed a petition for action against touts. The petition called for “industrial-scale abuse and insider exploitation of tickets for music, arts and sports events”, and an end to resale sites.

The BBC show also highlighted that Ticket Master and another company called StubHub, were providing specialist software that would allow touts to sell tickets on an industrial scale.

To get the software, StubHub pro users have to be able to show they have sold in excess of £40,000 of tickets on their website.

The company is owned by eBay but refused to comment. Ticketmaster was quick to point out that the software is not available in the UK.

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour 2017 begins in June next year and after a string of UK dates moves west into Europe, before finishing in Russia in September.

Ticket touting has always been a problem for live shows, and now it seems the process can become easier.