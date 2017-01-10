Ray J Quits Celebrity Big Brother due to Tooth Abscess

Singer Ray J has left Celebrity Big Brother after one week in the house. According to TMZ, he was rushed to hospital with a tooth abscess.

According to reports he is furious with the show’s producers for leaving him in pain for three days without any kind of medical treatment.

In a FaceTime video, the 35 year old, said he blacked out on the way to the hospital but now he has treatment he wanted to re-enter the house. He said he was “really hurt” when he was told he could not come back.

His departure was announced on the show at the end of tonight’s episode.

He said, “I have a bad tooth problem and I’ve been doing this show Big Brother in London and I’ve been complaining about my tooth for about three and a half days now.

“It got to the point where some of the housemates felt like I was being ignored, we took petitions to say “We’re not doing any more tasks until Ray J’s tooth gets fixed”

“I’ve got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed, I got a gum coming over my over tooth and I’m in a lot of pain – so three and a half days in the house with all of this pain, they decided to take me out.

“The wind hit my tooth and I blacked out, I ended up in the hospital. 45 minutes later they gave me some nutrition and I eat some McDonald’s and I’m cool, like I’m literally fine and I’m ready to go back in the house.

“They won’t let me back in and I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well, I felt like I was connecting with the British fan-base, and it just sucks because I was having such a good time.

“For me being ignored about my tooth, I blanked out and I’m still not in the dentist but I can’t go back on the show so I’m going back to the hotel.”

It is unknown if the singer will receive his fee.