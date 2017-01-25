Posh supermarket Waitrose recalls soup amid plastic fears

Upmarket supermarket Waitrose has issued a recall notice over fears that its £1.90 containers of minestrone soup could contain pieces of plastic. The supermarket said that the soup, sold in 600g containers, may have blue plastic in it, which could be a choking hazard.

The soup which is affected is Hearty Minestrone Soup from the fresh aisle, and it has a use by date marked on it of January 29. The supermarket has apologised and urged anyone who has bought the soup to return it straight away so they can be fully refunded.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) also issued a warning about the product, saying that it could have pieces of blue plastic in it, but that no other Waitrose products were affected. Anyone who has bought the soup was told not to eat it, but to take it back to get their money back.

Notices

A number of notices will also be put up in Waitrose stores, in a bid to make sure that anyone who has purchased the soup is made aware of the problem. It is not clear where the plastic may have come from, or how it could have ended up in the soup.

This latest recall, follows a recall yesterday by the homeware giant Ikea, who said it was issuing a recall notice about its traditional deck chairs following a number of injuries. The Swedish furniture giant said that after removing the fabric of the chair for washing, a number of consumers had then put the chair together wrongly, meaning that there was a danger of collapse.

The furniture make has received five reports from across the globe that people had suffered injuries to their fingers which resulted in medical treatment being necessary. The injuries were suffered by people in America, Denmark, Australia, Finland and Germany, although it is not known how serious they were.