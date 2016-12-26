Pop icon George Michael dies at 53

The British singer, musician and founding member of Wham!, George Michael, died over the holidays in Goring, England, according to his publicist.

Statements

The statement by his London-based publicist, Connie Filippello, said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The cause of death was reportedly a heart failure, according to Billboard and The Hollywood reporter. He also died peacefully at his home in Goring, England, according to his family.

“Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement. Police also said that his heart failure was “unexpected” but not “suspicious”. They also announced that an autopsy will be undertaken “in due course.”

His U.S based publicist, Cindi Berger told the Associated press that he wasn’t previously ill and that this was very surprising.

Legacy

George Michael had sold over 100 million albums throughout his 4-decade-long career. “There is no such thing as a reluctant star.

Stars are almost always people that want to make up for their own weaknesses by being loved by the public and I’m no exception to that,” the star once said.

His death shocked the entire entertainment community.

Elton John wrote on instagram: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Michael’s former Wham! Member, Andrew Ridgeley, said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog,” “Yog” being a nickname meaning “Yours Only George”.

“Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”