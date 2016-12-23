Pokemon Go Now Available on the Apple Watch

Rumors that stated Niantic has cancelled the prospect of having Pokemon Go available on the Apple Watch have vanished as they have officially announced this is not the case.

The Pokemon Go version made specifically for the Apple Watch has now been released, and the smartwatches apps allow a far more feasibility in being able to play the popular game, reducing the necessity of having to continuously take out your mobile phone.

As an additional feature now, you’ll be able to locate Pokemon that is located near you, as well as collecting objects from Pokestops, and you’ll be able to record your current game as a workout.

More Surprises in Store

The new app for the Apple Watch has already been downloaded with a figure reaching an exceeding 600 million downloads according to reports from last month.

The updates version of the game is powered by GPS and allows for a creative integration between playing a game and performing physical activity simultaneously, an offer that seems legitimate and reasonable for a device such as the Apple Watch.

Working Out With Pokemon Go

The unique features of this app will join forces with the Apple watch’s fitness tracking abilities, since your input into the game is also regarded and taken into account with your personal activity rings.

Active game players of the normal Pokemon Go have indeed performed excessive amounts of exercises, as it has been reported by the company that a colossal distance of 8.7 billion kilometers were crossed by trainers in an attempt for them to get all of the over 88 billion Pokemons that exist.

According to Niantic, this figure equals to over 200,000 trips one would make around our entire planet. This new app may very well serve as a game changer for those who are lazy or unmotivated to perform any exercise.