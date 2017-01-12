Over 40 Percent of California Out of Drought

Federal drought-watchers have announced on Thursday, that 42 percent of California is now recovered from a severe drought that covered the whole state last year. Other parts that are in drought have experienced dramatic reductions in drought severity and only 2 percent of the state remains in severe drought.

Uplifting

A weekly drought report by federal drought-watchers and academic water experts have shown that 42 percent of California is now free from drought, after it was reported that 97 percent of the state was in drought last year. Southern California remains in drought, however the severity has been largely reduced.

Only 2 percent of California, areas between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara remains in severe drought.

They’re currently under the sharpest category of drought, which includes drying wells, reservoirs, streams and widespread crop loss. 43 percent of California was in this category exactly one year ago.

Reports

Gov. Jeff Brown had declared the state to be in a drought emergency in January 2014. State officials have said that Brown will most probably wait until the end of California’s snow and rain season in order to properly determine whether he should revise his drought declaration.

Storms have brought heavy snowfall to the Sierras in Northern California- the heaviest snow they’ve seen in six years.

This even forced voluntary evacuations of thousands of people. Water experts say incidents such as these will likely make it much clearer for the governor to make his decision.

Davis, an area near Sacramento, has seen the heaviest rain in 20 years. “It’s hard to say we have a drought here right now,” said Jay Lund, the director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California at Davis.

“It’s been so wet in some places this winter we would do pretty well even if it tapered off right now,” said Daniel Swain, a student at the University of California in Los Angeles.