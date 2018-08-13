Ola Plans To Take Over Uber In UK As Well

Ola, the ride-hailing home-grown company, is set to make an entry in the European markets. It will soon roll out its process in United Kingdom, claimed the firm to the media in an interview. The declaration follow months after the ride-sharing company made an entry into Australia.

Ola claimed to the media that it has attained licenses to work in Greater Manchester and South Wales, and will roll out operations in South Wales in the coming month. The firm is also operating with local authorities all over the U.K. to extend all over the nation by end of 2018.

In order to guarantee security of the passengers, Ola has integrated safety features such as 24/7 voice support, DBS screened drivers, in-app emergency features, and options to share ride information with emergency contacts.

It further claimed that the India-located firm will be the only ride-hailing company in the U.K. that provides passengers the choice of Black Cabs and PHVs. The company has also rolled out low rates of introductory commission to as low as 5% for metered taxis and 10% for PHVs.

Earlier in July, Ola made an entry in Adelaide, Australia to provide cab service to users, as per the media. “We support Adelaidians to download our app and feel the Ola way how we work,” claimed Simon Smith, Managing Director at Ola Australia, to the media in an interview.

The online cab firm, which made an entry in Australia on January 30, 2018, to overtake American competitor Uber, runs in 5 other cities namely Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, and Brisbane and the eastern Goad Coast area. “Almost 40,000 drivers have enrolled on our service and concluded 15 Lakh rides in the course of last 5 Months in the metros,” claimed Smith. To mark its raid into Adelaide, the firm is providing discounted rides as well.