Officials warn western tourists are at risk of terror attacks at New Year’s Eve beach parties in India

Western tourists celebrating New Year at Christmas beach parties in India are being warned that there is an “immediate and severe” risk of a terror attack. The stark warning comes from officials in Israel who say they have specific threats which they are taking seriously.

India has been the victim of a number of attacks by Muslim terrorists over the last few decades. In 1993 and 2008, there were bomb attacks in Mumbai, killing dozens of people.

Anti terror officials in Israel have now issued an immediate warning that there is an imminent possibility of a terror attacks in the South West of India, with western tourists being particularly at risk. In a statement , they said: “A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high.”

Goa and Kerala

It is understood that the threat includes Goa, one of the most popular spots for foreign tourists, particularly at New Year, as well as Kerala. The areas are often visited by young Israelis after they finish their military service.

Officials in Israel say they are taking the threat very seriously, and have urged families who have relatives visiting India to get in touch and let them know about the raised terror threat. Authorities are also warning people that they should avoid markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas. They also say that people should not attend New Year’s Eve parties. No further details about what has caused this latest warning have been revealed.

Every year, tourists flock to beach parties in the South West of India to see in the New Year. Parties tend to be organised on the sands of beaches along the coastline, including Baga, Calangute, Candolim, Anjuna and Arambole, with revellers dancing the night away on the sands.