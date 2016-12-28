Officials Claim Taliban Beheaded a Woman for Shopping Without her Husband

According to reports, a woman has been beheaded by the Taliban for shopping without her husband. The incident occurred in the village of Larri in Sar-e pul province by a group of armed men who ambushed her. The men are believed to be Taliban.

According to Provincial Governor spokesman Zabiullah Amani, the woman aged 30 was attacked because she “went to the city alone without her husband.” He went on to say her husband is currently in Iran.

Nasima Arzoo, head of the women’s affairs department, said: “The woman was beheaded with a bayonet attached to an AK-47 after an argument with Taliban in her remote village, which is part of the provincial capital.”

However, reports surfacing from Khamma Press, an Afghan new agency, stated that Taliban insurgents have rejected the accusations, stating that unidentified gunman were the perpetrators.

The Taliban took control of Sar-e pul province in 1998 and declared that women were forbidden to work and not to leave their homes unless accompanied by a male family member, and wearing a full-length burqa.

Earlier this month a video surfaced of a Canadian couple who were captured by the Taliban four years ago in Afghanistan. Joshua Boyle, 33, and his American wife Caitlan Coleman, 31, were backpacking through central Asia at the time of their capture. She was seven months pregnant.

The couple who are still held captive now have two children both born in captivity. In the video Coleman called upon the U.S and Canadian governments to help them. His wife, Caitlan Coleman added, “We understand both sides hate us, and are content to leave us and our two surviving children in these problems.

“But we can only ask and pray that somebody will recognise the atrocities these men carry out against us as so-called retaliation, in their ingratitude and hypocrisy.”

In of Larri in Sar-e pul province nobody has been arrested for the murder of the woman.