New Study Finds 60% of Primates Face Extinction

A new far-reaching study has found that 60% of primates are threatened with extinction.

Thirty one primatologists have analysed every primate known and the study makes grim reading. 75% of primates are in decline and 60% are now threatened with extinction.

The depressing numbers are thought to be the result of hunting, mining and the loss of agriculture. Numbers have fallen drastically over the last decade.

The study was a challenge to complete with scientists finding 85 new primate species since 2000. 505 species have now been identified with a new species of gibbon being found in China. They also said they have found seven new species which will be detailed this year.

Destruction of Habitat

Although finding new species is positive on one hand, it is only through the destruction of their habitat that has allowed scientists to reach areas that were once remote.

Dr Rylands, senior research scientist at Conservation International and a co-author of the new study said, “There is a certain rush of people in a panic, realizing that if they don’t find and describe them, they will be lost without us ever knowing them.”

The study was published in Science Advances.

Scientists have also started investigating the DNA of primates, finding some populations had distinctly unique DNA. Dr. Yoder, director of the Duke Lemur Centre said, “There are distinct species that have been around for millions of years, even though they look to our eyes very similar.”

Some Species Doing Fine

Some species are doing better than others. Katherine C. MacKinnon, anthropologist at Saint Louis University and a co-author of the study said, “Some species are doing O.K. The ones that are doing O.K. are the ones that aren’t super-specialists, the ones that are most flexible.”

The study found that 87 lemur species were threatened, together with every species of ape including gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, orang-utans, and 19 species of gibbon.