Mosque Attacked by Gunman in Istanbul

A mosque in Istanbul has come under attack from a gunman; hours after a gunman killed over thirty people in a nightclub. Around seventy people were injured.

The shooting at Hasan Pasha Mosque situated in the North of the city has injured two people. The attack happened in the afternoon when people were in attendance and saying prayers. Turkish police do not believe the two incidents are linked.

No group is yet to claim responsibility for either attack, but terror attacks in Turkey over recent times have been perpetrated by either ISIS or Kurdish militants.

Rumours are surfacing that the mosque incident is due to a family dispute between father and son.

As is Muslim tradition, bodies from the nightclub incident are being buried, a mere 13 hours after their deaths.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, spoke of the nightclub incident. He dismissed claims the gunman was wearing a Santa Claus outfit, and that he managed to escape in the chaos leaving his weapon behind. CCTV footage of the incident shows he shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to fight terror to the end in all its forms including their backers.

In a statement, he said: “As a nation, we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups and the forces behind them, but also against their economic, political and social attacks.

“They are trying to create chaos, demoralize our people, and destabilize our country with abominable attacks which target civilians.

“We will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games.”

It is believed around fifteen of the people killed were foreign nationals. The nightclub attacker has not been identified and a manhunt is underway.

Condolences around the world have flooded in from world officials.