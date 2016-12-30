Mormon Tabernacle Singer Quits Choir due to Trump Presidency

Mormon Tabernacle choir singer, Jan Chamberlin, has quit the choir to avoid singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. In her heartfelt letter she wrote to choir president, Ron Jarret, stating, “Looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man.

“And [the] Choir’s wonderful image and networking will be severely damaged and that many good people throughout this land and throughout the world already do and will continue to feel betrayed. I believe hereafter our message will not be believed by many that have loved us and adored what we have stood for. I know that I too feel betrayed.”

Chamberlin has been a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for five years and it is due to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Citing conflicts between her Christian faith and the incoming administration’s stance on many issues specifically refugees, she wrote, “History is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler (identify a problem, finding a scapegoat target to blame, and stirring up people with a combination of fanaticism, false promises, and fear, and gathering the funding.) I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Prior to writing the letter, she started a Change.org petition demanding the choir withdraw from the inauguration.

The choir has stated that participation in the inauguration is voluntary. A spokesman said, “Participation in the choir, including the performance at the Inauguration, is voluntary.

“Only a limited number of choir members are participating and none are required to participate.”

“Response to the announcement has been mixed, with people expressing both opposition and support.

“The Choir’s participation continues its long tradition of performing for U.S. presidents of both parties at Inaugurations and in other settings, and is not an implied support of party affiliations or politics. It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power.”

Chamberlain is not the only singer to turn down the inauguration. Even Trump leaning artists are staying away from the gig.