Maruti launches new S-Cross, have a glimpse of new features

Maruti Suzuki has updated the cross segment’s car S-Cross and has introduced its facelift version. The company has invested 100 Crore for its development. The new S-Cross is expected to be launched with 1.3 Liter diesel engine with Smart Hybrid Technology. The booking has been started and its price will also be uncovered soon. So let’s take you around some important things related to the car before that.

Aggressive design

The performance of Old S Cross was quite good but in the case of design, it was getting weaker. The design of the New S Cross is transformed into a new advanced and muscular look. Particularly, vertical front chrome grill and muscular bonnet increase its road progression.

Premium interior

This car has been introduced by Maruti Suzuki as it is the most premium car. That is why the focus of the interior has been on the quality of finishing and high standard materials. Now the carriage cabin looks quite up-market.

Infotainment

Like the Brezza, Baleno, Ignis, and Ciaz, now the new S cross also has a touchscreen system equipped with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The sound quality is much better than before.

Smart hybrid

This time only the option of 1.3 Liter diesel engine has been given. But Maruti has also installed its Mild Hybrid technology SHVS. However, after the GST is implemented, the earlier tax benefit will not be available, but the company says it will be very helpful in working on Car’s carbon footprint. The 1.6-Liter diesel engine will not be available for now and the petrol engine isn’t provided with an alternative at present.

Better performance

The company says that the suspension of the new S cross has also been worked out and now it has been upgraded in terms of handling.

What goes missing?

Apart from more powerful diesel engines, there is a possibility of not having many options of petrol engine. Apart from this, the popularity of automatic transmission is increasing in India but it is also missing in this version. Being one of the premium models, the sunroof also remains missing from the car.