Mark Zuckerberg Denies he is Considering Running for President

Mark Zuckerberg, the 32-year-old founder of Facebook has denied that he is considering running to become president of America.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, he said he is focused on building his community at Facebook and he and his wife Priscilla are working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organisation that has plans to reform education.

Rumours Fuelled by 30 State Tour

As part of the initiative, he announced this year that he is to embark on a thirty state tour to assess the impact of globalisation and technology far from Silicon Valley. This sparked rumours that he would possibly run for office in eight years time.

Writing on his Facebook Page he wrote, “My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year. I’ve spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.

“My hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.”

Hiring Key Political Figures

Zuckerberg recently hired Barack Obama’s former campaign chief, David Plouffe to lead political advocacy at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The project has the unique vision to tailor education to the needs of each particular child.

As well as Plouffe, he hired Charles Ommanney, a photographer who often takes pictures at the White house while will take pictures of Zuckerberg as he travels the world and attending events.

He has also taken on speech and social media writers who create the posts for him. In total, he employs twelve people to do this.

Some have said this is to protect the Zuckerberg brand and lay the groundwork to become a presidential candidate.

Perhaps the biggest indicator that Zuckerberg will run for office is that he said he is no longer an atheist and thought religion was very important, an essential requirement for any budding future president.