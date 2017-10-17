    Make Your Lanterns Unique With These Designs This Diwali

    By
    Ankit Kadam
    -
    0
    171

    Making a lantern is a must for everyone. We have been making lantern since childhood every Diwali as a part of the school holiday homework. Even though we were kids then, we made our lanterns somehow and hung it outside the house during Diwali with proud. And now, as adults, we need to make these lanterns look better. And for this sole purpose, here are some ideas for you:

    Creative Jellyfish Lamp

    Super Fun Bunting Wrapped Lantern

    Jazzy Rainbow Lamp

    Thumb Tack Pattern Paper Lamps

    Paper Cup and LED String Lamp

    Bold and Bright Tissue Paper Discs Lanterns

    Stunning Paper Cut Lamps

    Wax Paper Capiz Shell Chandelier

    Chinese New Year Lanterns

    A Stunning Embellished Paper Lantern

    So friends, let us make our lanterns more beautiful and be really proud of it this Diwali.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY