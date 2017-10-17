Make Your Lanterns Unique With These Designs This Diwali

Making a lantern is a must for everyone. We have been making lantern since childhood every Diwali as a part of the school holiday homework. Even though we were kids then, we made our lanterns somehow and hung it outside the house during Diwali with proud. And now, as adults, we need to make these lanterns look better. And for this sole purpose, here are some ideas for you:
Creative Jellyfish Lamp
Super Fun Bunting Wrapped Lantern
Jazzy Rainbow Lamp
Thumb Tack Pattern Paper Lamps
Paper Cup and LED String Lamp
Bold and Bright Tissue Paper Discs Lanterns
Stunning Paper Cut Lamps
Wax Paper Capiz Shell Chandelier
Chinese New Year Lanterns
A Stunning Embellished Paper Lantern
So friends, let us make our lanterns more beautiful and be really proud of it this Diwali.