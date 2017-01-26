Madeleine Albright Plans to Register as Muslim if Trump Builds Muslim Tracker Database

Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state has said she will register as Muslim should President Donald Trump build his “Muslim tracker database”.

The database will track the movement of Muslims and other foreigners living in America.

In a shared post on Twitter she wrote, “I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand to ready to register as Muslim in solidarity”.

Anti – Semitism activists said have already outlined plans for Jewish people to register as Muslim in November 2016. Director of the Anti – Defamation League (ADL) which is dedicated to campaigning against anti – Semitism and bigotry said the talks of a Muslim registry brought back painful memories of when Jews were “identified, registered, and tagged.”

Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright came to America in 1948. Her family converted to Catholicism in 1941 from the Jewish faith. Her family never told her of her true ancestry or about her relatives that were murdered in concentration camps.

She only found out about her origins in 1997 as part of the vetting process when she became Secretary of State under Bill Clinton, the first woman to be appointed to the position.

National Security Entry – Exit Registration System (NSEERS)

Donald Trump mentioned the registry in November 2015 when the campaign for the White house first got underway. It was originally conceived under the George W Bush administration following 9/11. The system would use a fingerprint ID system to track people from certain Middle East countries and was later expanded to include all foreign nationals.

Muslim men over 16 on work and student visas had to register in person at government offices up and down America. The system was eventually suspended when another system, US-VISIT replaced it.

The policy has met with strong protests from civil rights groups calling it unnecessary and racist.