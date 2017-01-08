London Tube Strike Ahead After Union Rejects Last Offer

A London Tube strike will occur starting 6pm on Sunday and through to Monday, after the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union rejected a last-ditch offer from London Underground.

The strike will be happening across much of the London underground network, which raises concerns about serious service disruption and delays for passengers.

Unions

Unions say stuff cuts have left stations severely under-staffed, and workers have had to work overtime in order to fill the gaps, leaving them doing more work for less pay.

About 800 station staff jobs were cut. In an attempt to avert the planned strike, London Underground made a last minute-offer to the union. However, TSSA confirmed it has rejected the offer and will proceed with the strike.

TSSA announced on twitter: “TSSA reps vote to reject London Underground offer on station staffing. 24 hour #TubeStrike starts at 18.00 today. #SafetyFirst”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has also confirmed that its members will be on strike, which makes a total of over 4,000 London Underground staff expected to participate in the strike on Sunday.

Due to the strike, a few central London stations will be closed and there will be no service on the Victoria or Waterloo and City lines.

Service on other lines will also be heavily decreased. Transport for London said it “may not know until Monday morning which stations will be open and which services will be operating.”

Remarks

The RMT claims: “Reason, safety considerations, providing a service for passengers and staff welfare have all been ignored by senior management, who have driven through massive staffing cuts across the network.”

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s chief operating officer, said: “It is clear that some more staff for stations are needed. We have started to recruit them and will continue to work with the unions to implement the recommendations made in the review. We believe that this will help us to provide a better service for our customers and ensure that they continue to feel safe, secure and able to access the right help while using our network.

“We encourage the trade unions to continue working with us in order to resolve this dispute and deliver the customer service our customers expect.”