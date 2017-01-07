Judge Refuses Facebook Live Attackers Bail

A judge had refused bail to the four people who attacked and tortured a man and streamed it live on Facebook.

Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil, asked the four “Where is your sense of decency?”

The four attackers kidnapped a mentally ill man and tortured him in what appears to be an anti-Donald Trump protest.

The judge ruled they were such “terrible actions” that they were a danger to society. She refused them bail.

The four are charged with two counts of committing hate crime. The four attackers are black and their victim is white. The second count comes from the man being mentally ill.

The video showed the attacks cutting the victim’s hair and shirt. One of the women can be seen laughing, and another is laughing as she punches him. According to a document read in court, the man’s sweatshirt chord is wrapped around his neck.

The prosecutor pointed out to the court that one of the attackers said that they didn’t care the victim was schizophrenic.

The four suspects, two men and two women have been identified as, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, Jordan Hill, and Tanishia Covington. All are 18 years old except Tanishia Covington who is 24.

Defence attorneys spoke of the suspects as hardworking, pointing out that some had responsibilities for others and all were religious. One, for example, has two children while another takes care of his wheelchair-bound brother.

They have all had brushes with the law. Tanisha Covington was arrested in 2007 for armed robbery as a juvenile, while as an adult she was arrested but not charged for assault and battery.

This incident marks the end of a violent 2016 in Chicago. The police have been accused of using excessive force and cover-ups. The Justice Department is currently investigating the police in a civil rights case.

The attack seems to have been politically motivated but there is no indication that the four are linked to a political group.