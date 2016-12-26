Joan Rivers, the Daring Diva Is Stable after A Cardiac Arrest

Joan Rivers, the actress and comedian, whose daring sense of fashion has inspired a whole generation of youngsters, suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. The diva is aged 81. The actress is also the host of Fashion Police. After she suffered the attack, she was taken to a New York City hospital.

She suffered the cardiac arrest when she was at Yorkville Endoscopy clinic where she was undergoing a procedure in her throat. While undergoing that procedure, she suddenly stopped breathing and was immediately admitted to nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital. At the time of admission, her condition was stated to be quite critical. According to Sid Dinsay, who is the spokesperson for Mount Sinai Hospital, “This morning, Joan Rivers was taken to The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where she is being attended to. Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and support,” “We will provide an update on her condition as it becomes available.”

Her show Fashion Police airs on E! and a spokesperson for the channel said that the diva’s condition was “stable but critical”. Later in the night, it was reported by news channels that daughter of Joan Rivers Melissa Rivers had tweeted that her mother had been better since she suffered the cardiac arrest and currently she is “resting comfortably.” The publicists for Rivers refused to comment on the issue.

Before the mishap happened, the evergreen actress was to appear at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre on Friday. However, on Thursday, theater authorities announced that the appearance will be rescheduled as and when Rivers recovers and the tickets sold will honored at that time.