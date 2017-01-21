JK Rowling Says Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Will Have Original Cast

JK Rowling is planning to cast the original cast members in the new movie Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. She also announces that the movie will not be a trilogy.

As a movie version of JK Rolling’s play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is in the making after Warner Bros acquired the rights, the original cast members are being lined up for their roles, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The New Harry Potter Movie

The two-part production is set 20 years after the last Harry Potter movie. The well-connected Harry Potter insider Jim Hill said: “I have heard that Warner Bros. has actually had conversations with Emma , with Rupert, and, ofcourse Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.”

“They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults.”

“And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK [Rowling], maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent.”

The Announcement That it Will Not Be a Trilogy

However, JK Rowling recently announced the new movies will not a be a trilogy, in a tweet: “I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy.”

The Original Cast’s Comments

Last year, Daniel Radcliffe had said that he doesn’t think he’ll reprise his role. He said: “I’m never going to close the door, that would be a stupid thing to do but I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it.”

“At the moment it’s not even a concern because I’m too young to play the character, but even in 10 years’ time, I would still feel strange about going back to it.”