It was the worst mistake of my life: Drink driver who had children in car with her

A remorseful driver who got behind the wheel while three times over the drink drive limit – with her children in the car- says she made the worst mistake of her life. Mother of four Sarah Wilkinson was planning to stay the night at her mother’s house on December 30 along with her children.

However, when a row broke out between the pair, she decided to put her children in the car, the eldest of whom was 15, and drive home. Wilkinson, 33, of Saint Lukes Place, Hebburn, close to Newcastle, had, however had some wine to drink before the argument took place.

She was stopped by police as she headed home and was discovered to have 101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – which is almost three times the legal limit in the UK. Defending, David Hatfield said that she had never been in trouble before and did not have an alcohol problem.

Never intended to drive that night

He added that she had not intended to drive back home that evening, but following a row between her and her mother, she took the decision to go home. Wilkinson pleaded guilty to drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside.

Probation officer Kevin Dickinson said that the argument had centered around Wilkinson’s partner. He added that she made one of the worst mistakes of her life, and she was regretful and apologetic for a moment of stupidity. The legal limit in the UK is either 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, or 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. At even twice the legal limit, motorists have been found to be at least 50 times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident.

Wilkinson has now been banned from the roads for two years. She must also pay a £120 fine, court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.