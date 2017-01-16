Istanbul nightclub killer is captured and his child taken into protective custody

The man suspected of killing 39 people after opening fire at a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve has been arrested, according to reports. The suspect is understood to have been caught during a raid on a property in the Esenyurt area of Istanbul, where he was staying along with his young child. The home is believed to be owned by a friend of the gunman, from Kyrgyzstan.

The arrest follows a huge manhunt for the suspect following the massacre on New Year’s Eve, in which 39 people were killed and many more injured. The Islamic State group said that one of its “soldiers” was responsible for the horror attack, adding that it was made as a reprisal for Turkish military operations in Syria.

On the run

The suspect has been on the run since carrying out the shooting at the start of the year. While he has not been officially identified by police, media reports say that he is Abdulkadir Masharipov, from Uzbekistan. It is understood that he will have medical checks, although it is not clear if he is injured in any way, before he is questioned by police. Some images have showed the alleged attacker with his shirt covered in blood following allegedly resisting arrest.

In total, it is believed that the gunman’s friend, who owned the property, and a further three people have been taken into custody. Meanwhile, there are reports that his four year old child was also with him at the house and is now being looked after by social services. Insiders say that police have known where the suspect was for four to five days, but decided to delay making a move so they could gather evidence by tracking where he went and who he contacted. One news station said that three woman were among those who had been detained by officers.