Is 50 Shades about to be turned into a musical?

The Fifty Shades franchise has already raked in a fortune through its books and movies. And now the sexy story is set to be turned into a musical production for the stage. According to reports, the author EL James has been having discussions with top theatre producers about turning her books into a live show.

According to a source, producers are confident that if they manage to bring Fifty Shades to the stage, the adaption will sell out within a number of minutes. The source said that EL James had had talks about bringing a version of Fifty Shades to both New York’s Broadway and London’s West End.

It is thought that a stage show would be particularly attractive to hen parties and tourists. So far, EL James is remaining relatively quiet about the suggestion. When asked, she said: “Someone has asked me about that. Who knows? Never say never.” Movie versions of the novel have been hugely successful and a musical version is also likely to be a sellout.

Hugely successful

The first movie Fifty Shades of Grey was released two years ago and became the most successful Valentine’s Day release ever, grossing a staggering $37m in just one weekend across the US. The novels also have a massive fan base. So far, more than 125 million copies have sold across the globe, in 52 different languages.

The story is about the steamy relationship which develops between college graduate Anastasia Steele and a young entrepreneur, Christian Grey, she meets by chance when she agrees to interviewee him in place of a sick friend. In the movies, Anastasia is played by Dakota Johnson, which Jamie Dornan has the role of Christian. Currently, fans of the first movie are eagerly anticipated the next installment. While the trailer is already out, the full movie is not yet at cinemas.