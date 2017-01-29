I want to thank the man who ran me over, says teen

A teenager who was knocked down says she is desperate to trace the driver who ran her over – so that she can thank him. Morgan Maclean was knocked down when she stepped out onto the road because she was distracted by her smartphone.

The 16 year old was so seriously injured when she was struck by the Volvo that she fell into a coma with a bleed on the brain. Her pelvis was also broken in the collision. However, paramedics who rushed to the scene say that the driver who hit her, who was an off duty doctor, saved her life by managing to keep her airways clear until emergency services personnel arrived to take her hospital.

Life saving

The teenager and her mother Tricia are now urging to driver to come forward, because they want to say thank you to him. Morgan says she firmly believes that he saved her life. No one has been charged in connection with the incident which took place in Inverness, Scotland. However, officers who attended the scene say that the driver involved was an off duty doctor who was able to help the girl.

The mother and daughter said they did not blame the driver at all for what had happened; they simply want to meet him to say thank you as, so far, they have only managed to pass on a note to him through police. The teenager had been out with her friends when it is understood that she became distracted and stepped out into the road in front of the man’s Volvo.