Hospital applies for court order to evict patient who has refused to leave for TWO YEARS

After becoming increasingly frustrated by a man who refused to leave hospital, health chiefs have applied for a court order so they could successfully evict him after more than two years. The man was admitted to James Paget University Hospital in Norfolk in August 2014. However, even though he was determined to be fit for discharge, he refused to leave and has been taking up a hospital bed until this year.

The hospital, close to Great Yarmouth, said it had no choice but to launch legal action to get the man to leave, as he was taking up a bed which was needed by genuinely sick patients. A court order was granted at the beginning of December, and the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been placed in suitable accommodation in the community.

Director of governance for the hospital Anna Hills said that the man had refused all offers of accommodation which was arranged by the local authorities and social services, even though it was appropriate for his needs, and he was deemed fit enough to leave hospital.

Last resort

She said that the decision to go to court was a last resort, but that action had to be taken for the sake of other patients. The eviction comes as the NHS is facing mounting pressure during the winter for beds.

According to latest figures, so-called bed blocking is up by 52 per cent in England, compared to five years ago. While England has a total of 137,000 hospital beds, around 7,000 of those are in use each day by patients who should already have been sent home or into the community. Most bed-blocking, however does not occur because patients do not want to leave, but because suitable accommodation is not available for them. More than half of hospital trusts in the country have declared major alerts this month because of pressure faced by casualty departments.