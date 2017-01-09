Have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly married?

We Can’t Stop singer Miley Cyrus and her actor fiancé are said to have secretly tied the knot as they celebrated the start of the New Year. The young couple were spotted looking more in love than ever, enjoying a passionate kiss at the stroke of midnight.

And now rumour has it that they were celebrating more than just the start of 2017. According to reports, the couple have never been happier, and decided to seal the deal by marrying during a New Year’s Eve party in San Diego attended by both their families.

The source said that the wedding had been a last minute affair, with their family members informed just hours before the ceremony itself took place. They said that because both Liam and Miley’s family were in town for the holidays, they decided it was a “no brainer” to get married while they had their nearest and dearest with them.

Wedding vows

Miley posted a social media photo from the bash with the #inlaws. The celebrity couple are understood to have penned their own vows for their wedding, saying that they each believed they had found their soulmate. The couple are also said to be thinking about starting a family very soon, either through pregnancy or through adoption.

Miley also shared a snap of her and her handsome beau kissing as well as an image of the actor standing in front of her with his hand outstretched as if asking if she would dance with him. Clearly infatuated with her lover, she captioned the image: “Sorry. My dude is HOT.”

The couple have had an on off relationship, but got engaged again in 2015. It is understood that their New Year fancy dress party – and potentialy wedding – took place at SeaWorld San Diego. It was gold themed, with guests donning shiny outfits, including Miley’s gold skirt and Liam’s metallic trousers.